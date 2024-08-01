Meghan Markle's love affair wiith Prince Harry cooling down

Prince Harry’s downfall has just been referenced by an expert who believes the Duke has fallen very far from grace, especially after their “modern fairytale” turned into a “whine-fest” and left their US reception “cooled” down.

US-based royal commentator Lee Cohen made these comments public.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for The Sun.

He began by saying, “Harry and Meghan just love to complain. And in America's largely optimistic society, that is a bad look.”

“While some view the couple's openness as a brave stance against institutional rigidity, many others perceive it as ungrateful and divisive.”

And “A segment of Americans, particularly those of us who respect and admire the monarchy, find these repeated criticisms disrespectful and unbecoming.”

“So the Sussexes' endless narrative of grievance has alienated many who once admired their candour,” he also added before signing off.