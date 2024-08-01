 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's love affair wiith Prince Harry cooling down

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love affair and its downfall has just been refenced

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

Meghan Markles love affair wiith Prince Harry cooling down
Meghan Markle's love affair wiith Prince Harry cooling down

Prince Harry’s downfall has just been referenced by an expert who believes the Duke has fallen very far from grace, especially after their “modern fairytale” turned into a “whine-fest” and left their US reception “cooled” down.

US-based royal commentator Lee Cohen made these comments public.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for The Sun.

He began by saying, “Harry and Meghan just love to complain. And in America's largely optimistic society, that is a bad look.”

“While some view the couple's openness as a brave stance against institutional rigidity, many others perceive it as ungrateful and divisive.”

And “A segment of Americans, particularly those of us who respect and admire the monarchy, find these repeated criticisms disrespectful and unbecoming.”

“So the Sussexes' endless narrative of grievance has alienated many who once admired their candour,” he also added before signing off.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's next reunion: Expected date revealed
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's next reunion: Expected date revealed
Jamie Oliver reveals Jennifer Aniston's present to Brad Pitt on his 40th
Jamie Oliver reveals Jennifer Aniston's present to Brad Pitt on his 40th
Nikki Glaser opens up about the comedic process of 'roasting'
Nikki Glaser opens up about the comedic process of 'roasting'
Dylan Sprouse unmasks major plans for his twin Cole Sprouse's death
Dylan Sprouse unmasks major plans for his twin Cole Sprouse's death
Carrie Underwood to judge 'American Idol' after Katy Perry's exit
Carrie Underwood to judge 'American Idol' after Katy Perry's exit
Netflix legal battle with real Martha behind 'Baby Reindeer' takes ugly turn
Netflix legal battle with real Martha behind 'Baby Reindeer' takes ugly turn
Cameron Mathison, Vanessa announce divorce after 22 years of marriage
Cameron Mathison, Vanessa announce divorce after 22 years of marriage
Chris Evans expresses gratefulness towards the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' team
Chris Evans expresses gratefulness towards the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' team