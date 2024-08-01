Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'already married'? Fans are convinced

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sparked rumours of a secret marriage.

The Grammy-winning artist's fans, affectionately known as Swifties, are convinced that the couple is secretly "married."

The speculation began when eagle-eyed fans noticed a detail in Kelce's suit at Arrowhead Stadium.

A fan shared a snap of Kelce's suit on TikTok, showing a picture of Swift performing on her Eras Tour hanging up on his suit

The caption according to Mirror report read, "This is where Taylor gets to sit! ! ! Also, the fact there is an eras tour poster in this is so funny to me."

However, fans took to X to share their reactions, fueling the speculation that Swift and Kelce are secretly "married."

"Taylor and travis are probably already married and we just have no idea," one fan wrote.

Another added, "I'm sorry but these two are married. They'll never announce it and they totally don't have to. She'll tell us in TS12 probably but this is some married people shit."

The third wrote referencing to Swift's song You're In Love from album 1989 "And he keeps the picture of you in his office downtown."

Swift and Kelce have been making headlines with their romance since September 2023.