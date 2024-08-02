Prince Harry is trying to control King Charles with underhanded move

Experts are starting to believe Prince Harry is attempting to hold his children back from seeing King Charles in order to cynically threaten the monarchy.

News of this has been brought forward by royal commentator Tom Skyes.

He quoted a close pal of “an old family friend of several generations of royals” made this admission.

According to the Daily Beast they claim, “Harry has lost his security case in court, and is now trying the emotional blackmail route to get what he wants instead, cynically using the threat of Archie and Lilibet never meeting their grandfather again as a tactic to coerce the king into overruling RAVEC.”

“The idea that the security forces are going to allow the Sussexes to be attacked by an acid-throwing or knife-wielding maniac on British soil is absurd, and Harry knows it,” he also pointed out.

Hence, “using it as leverage, as a reason to withhold his kids from their grandfather, is beyond contempt.”

Before concluding the pal also called for some grace since, “Charles is being treated for very serious cancer, so even if he could find the time, he cannot just fly to Los Angeles at the drop of a hat, like Harry can – and actually did earlier this year – in the other direction.”