US presidential election: Harris nears decision in vice presidential search

Mark Kelly (L) and Josh Shapiro (R) are among the six potential running mates for Harris' government. —Reuters

Since Roy Cooper stepped down as Kamala Harris' running mate, the Democratic candidate has been searching for the vice president and has finally reached the final stage.

Harris has yet to meet with any of the vice presidential finalists in person; however, he is planning to do so in the coming days.

Additionally, the vetting team of the Democratic nominee has met six potential running mates as her selection process nears its end, NBC News reported.

The six contenders include Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Some of the aides and allies involved in the vice presidential nominee decision-making process are Harris chief-of-staff Sheila Nix, Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon, former Rep. Cedric Richmond, and Harris’ brother-in-law Tony West, according to two people familiar with the discussions and granted anonymity to discuss a private process.

According to sources, all potential candidates for the Democratic candidate’s running mate are around Harris’ age or younger.

Earlier on Wednesday, Josh Shapiro met with Harris’ vetting team. The candidate cancelled his fundraisers in the Hamptons for this weekend, as confirmed by his press secretary, Manuel Bonder.

Moreover, Mark Kelly was called by the vetting team on Tuesday. He missed two Senate votes on Wednesday. His aide said he was off campus.

JB Pritzker was interviewed in a Zoom session; it was a three-hour meeting held on Monday.

The other candidate, Tim Walz, said Harris should choose whoever will help her win the office.

“I’m not interviewing for anything. I just am who I am,” he said.

Meanwhile, the vice president is expected to announce her running mate by next Tuesday.