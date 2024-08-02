 
Ryan Reynolds teases Jamie Lee Curtis for Marvel remarks

'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Ryan Reynolds jokes about Jamie Lee Curtis' apology

Web Desk
August 02, 2024

Ryan Reynolds has humorously reacted Jamie Lee Curtis' recent apology.

Curtis, who appeared at San Diego Comic-Con in July, made headlines when she described Marvel's current phase as "bad" during an MTV interview, which sparked criticism from fans.

In response, on August 1, Curtis issued an apology, stating, "If I'm a leader, then a leader shouldn't talk s--- about other collaborative art form creators, My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better."

She added, "I've reached out to [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content."

However, Reynolds, who became part of Marvels with recently released Deadpool & Wolverine, took to X to playfully responding to Curtis' apology.

He humorously asked if there is anyone else who needs to apologize for slamming Marvel, stating, "Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?"

