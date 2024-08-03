Asian community played significant role in America's development: US congressman

US Congressman Al Green speaks to journalists during the convention in this still taken from a video. —Geo News

HOUSTON: The inaugural three-day Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Convention, held under the auspices of the Mayor's Advisory Board, has concluded.



The event marked a historic moment for Houston, with prominent Pakistani-American businessman Javed Anwar receiving the AAPI Legacy Award for his exceptional service to the White House and Presidential Advisory Commission.

The convention, hosted by Mayor Houston's Advisory Board for AAPI, attracted esteemed guests, including Houston Mayor John Wittmeyer, Congressman Al Green, and renowned Pakistani-American business leaders Javed Anwar and Saeed Sheikh, President of the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association.

A networking event on the first day drew a large Asian community crowd, with Chris Olsen, Director of the Mayor's Office, welcoming attendees on behalf of Mayor Wittmeyer. Consul General of Pakistan Aftab Chaudhary and other prominent Asian leaders attended the event.

Edward, Director of South West Management District, praised the convention as an excellent platform for uniting the Asian community. The event featured cultural dances from various Asian countries, adding to the festivities.

The congressman, guest of honour at the opening ceremony, acknowledged the significant role the Asian community has played in the United States' development, emphasising the convention's importance in uniting the community.

The convention showcased stalls highlighting Asian cultures, including Pakistani clothing and artwork, courtesy of the Pakistani Consulate. A colourful Unity Gala event on the final day featured Mayor Wittmeyer, who hailed the convention as a historic moment, acknowledging Asian Americans' success in various fields.

Javed Anwar, honoured with the Legacy Award, expressed pride and emphasized the convention's significance for Asian Americans contributing to America's development. Other outstanding individuals from various Asian communities received awards for their achievements.

API Advisory Board Convention Committee Chair Saeed Shaikh considered the participation of hundreds of Asian Americans a remarkable achievement, demonstrating the community's value to America's development. Noomi Hussain, API Advisory Board Chair, attributed the convention's success to the unity of Asian countries, while Texas Assembly member Sulaiman Lalani saw it as a symbol of Asian unity's strength.

The historic AAPI Convention concluded with a memorable Unity Gala ceremony, leaving a lasting impact on the Asian community.