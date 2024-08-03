Travis Kelce threatened by male attention around Taylor Swift: Insider

Travis Kelce reportedly feels 'threatened' by ladylove Taylor Swift being surrounded by male attention.



A tipster recently shared with Life & Style Magazine that the pair, who is head over heels in love, seemed to be panicked about how they will handle time apart.

It is to be mentioned here that Travis is set to prepare for the new NFL season in the US while Taylor has got tour dates in London for shows scheduled on August 15.

The source claimed that the NFL star feels uneasy when Taylor receives attention from other men.

“He knows he has a woman that many men would kill for a chance with, and he hates leaving her side," they said.

On other hand, the singer is also anxious about her footballer boyfriend's female fans.

“Taylor is especially freaked out because she’s always got this fear of other women trying to get at Travis hanging over her head," the insider added.

“She trusts him and he’s not done anything to make her worry, but the reality is he’s a guy and there’s always temptation.”

For now, the pair is spending much time together as they can as they have professional commitments lined up, however, their codependence may cause a problem for them in the future.

“They’ve both gotten so codependent the idea that they won’t see each other for even a few weeks is totally sickening for them," the insider shared.



Swift and Kelce have been dating since September 2023.