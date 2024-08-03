Egypt's Sisi sought to aid Trump in 2016 election: report

Egypt's President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi (left) and former president of the US and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. — Reuters/AFP/File

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi attempted to give 10 million dollars to former president Donald Trump to boost his 2016 presidential campaign, according to an investigation by the Washington Post.



“The investigation referenced found no wrongdoing and was closed,” Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung told the Washington Post which published the investigation on Friday.

“None of the allegations or insinuations being reported on have any basis in fact. The Washington Post is consistently played for suckers by Deep State Trump-haters and bad faith actors peddling hoaxes and shams,” Cheung added.



Trump’s current spokesperson also called the Post’s report “textbook fake news.”

The Washington Post reported that five days before Trump took over the White House in January 2017, 10 million dollars were withdrawn from a Cairo bank by a group linked to the General Intelligence Service — the Egyptian intelligence agency.

The Post stated in the report that the US federal investigators learned of the exchange in 2019 and they had been investigating CIA’s lead for two years which stipulated that Sisi planned to give Trump $10 million.

The Post’s report comes in after a Democratic senator from New Jersey, Robert Menendez, was convicted of bribery as he took gold bars and cash from Egyptian sources. He faces a maximum sentence of 222 years.

In 2019, Trump’s praise for Sisi overflowed despite human rights abuse claims against the Egyptian ruler.

“Every American should be concerned about how this case ended. The justice department is supposed to follow the evidence wherever it leads – it does so all the time to determine if a crime occurred or not,” an anonymous source from the government told the Washington Post.