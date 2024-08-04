‘Prince Harry enjoys backseat, but knows when to speak over Meghan'

Prince Harry has seemingly taken a backseat as he lets Meghan Markle do the front work.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have recently interviewed on CBS This Morning, seem very comfortable with their equation in online clips released ahead of the interview.

At many instances, Harry is spotted calm and composed as Meghan takes charge.Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton says: "During the sneak preview of their upcoming interview, Harry is sitting there and listening to Meghan in the beginning. His eye contact was controlled and consistent, which tells us he is actively listening and waiting his turn.

"He seemed content with taking a backseat while Meghan led the charge during their joint appearance, appreciating the support of having his wife by his side as her presence visibly calmed his nerves."

The expert elaborated: "We later saw Harry beginning to speak up, with him accidentally cutting Meghan off mid-sentence - as she was taking the lead in the conversation, throwing her off guard.

The expert then touched upon Harry’s enthusiasm for the interview.

He said: "When Harry answered the interviewer, we see him being expressive with his hands and arms. This shows he felt enthusiastic about the answer he was giving. His non-verbal gestures reflected the passion he hoped to convey verbally.

However, the expert noted that Harry has the sense to take charge when he wants to, as he leads the conversation at one point.

Mr Stanton noted: "Here, Harry demonstrated he has the confidence and control to change the interview dynamic where appropriate. He’s not afraid to have his say and is happy to get more involved in the conversation where he feels necessary, as much as he is happy to let Meghan take a centre role."