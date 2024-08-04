 
Geo News

Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal clinches Bega Open 2024 squash title in Australia

Pakistani player secures his 17 career title, bags $12,000 prize money after win over Hong Kong's Matthew Lai

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

August 04, 2024

Pakistani squash player Nasir Iqbal (second left) poses with the Bega Open 2024 shield along with other players in Australia. — Reporter
Pakistani squash player Nasir Iqbal (second left) poses with the Bega Open 2024 shield along with other players in Australia. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's acclaimed squash player Nasir Iqbal has added another feather to his cap by clinching the Bega Open 2024 title in Australia.

Iqbal triumphed over Hong Kong's second-seed Matthew Lai in the final with an 11-6,11-1 and 11-3 victory, bagging his career's 17th title and winning a $12,000 prize money.

The final, which only lasted for 24 minutes, reflects the Pakistani player's prowess and skill on the court.

He now has won four out of his last five tournaments and is now slated to take part in tournaments in Malaysia.

The Pakistani player's victory comes after he secured his place in the final after defeating Switzerland's Robin Gadola 3-1 in a thrilling semi-final match.

In that match, Iqbal managed to clinch the first game but faced a challenge when his opponent Gadola levelled the match in the second game.

However, the Pakistani athlete showcased his prowess by dominating the next two games, securing a victory with scores of 6-11, 11-4, 2-11, and 3-11.

Iqbal has been in tremendous form this year, climbing consistently in his PSA rankings and is currently ranked 116 globally.

