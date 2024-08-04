Kamala Harris' husband acknowledges past affair amid election campaign

Douglas Emhoff praised his wife Kamala Harris on his Instagram handle. —Instagram/secondgentleman

Douglas Emhoff, vice president Kamala Harris’s husband, has officially admitted to having an affair during his first marriage to his wife, Kerstin Emhoff.

The 59-year-old cheated on his wife over 15 years ago with his family’s nanny, Najen Naylor, CNN reported.

According to sources, there are rumours that Naylor became pregnant; however, she decided not to keep the baby.

Speaking exclusively to CNN, Emhoff shed light on all the details of his affair.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions.”

He admitted to having an affair with a blonde nanny who taught at a private school attended by their two children. "I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” he continued.

However, the husband of the Democratic nominee in the forthcoming elections didn’t specifically mention the name Naylor or directly address the pregnancy rumours.

In addition, Biden's running mate declined to comment on the validation of the ongoing rumour about her husband during an interview with CNN.

Emhoff cleared himself before marrying Harris in 2014 and some sources reveal that his affair was over before his involvement with the vice president.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Naylor didn’t openly discuss her relationship with Emhoff.

“I’m really freaked out right now,” she responded.

Meanwhile, the former couple, Kerstin and Emhoff, share two children, Cole, 29, and Ella, 25. The children have a healthy relationship with their stepmother, whom they affectionately call “Momola.”