 
Geo News

Simon Cowell rejects Amanda Holden's appeal: Report

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell reportedly still share a close bond

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2024

Simon Cowell rejects Amanda Holden's appeal: Report

Amanda Holden reportedly needs Simon Cowell to help her with new music launch.

An insider recently shared with Closer Magazine, “A couple of years ago Amanda told everyone, including Simon, that she wasn’t going to make another album.”

They also added, “But the word is that her husband, Chris Hughes, may have talked her into it.”

“Chris is still in the music business as a producer, so he is in the right place to help her – but Amanda would rather have Simon’s help,” the claimed and noted, “Simon gave Amanda a helping hand when she wanted to make her first album back in 2020, and it went to No.4 in the UK charts.”

The source also explained, “Now, she is wanting to do another album to rival the likes of Adele.”

“But Simon has said he’s too busy to help – given he is up to his eyes looking for the next One Direction,” they continued.

“The truth is, Simon would rather work with boybands. Amanda’s said she’s beginning to realise that if she wants to make another record, she’ll have to do it without him,” the source also remarked before concluding. 

Brad Pitt 'has way too much to lose' amid sobriety struggles: Report video
Brad Pitt 'has way too much to lose' amid sobriety struggles: Report
Colman Domingo's new movie 'Sing Sing' features former prison inmates
Colman Domingo's new movie 'Sing Sing' features former prison inmates
Jennifer Lopez once loved someone so much before Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez once loved someone so much before Ben Affleck
Taylor Swift on marrying Travis Kelce: 'She's not pushing it'
Taylor Swift on marrying Travis Kelce: 'She's not pushing it'
Meghan Markle's birthday is special for Prince William: Here's why video
Meghan Markle's birthday is special for Prince William: Here's why
Halle Berry talks Zoë Kravitz's performance in 'Catwoman'
Halle Berry talks Zoë Kravitz's performance in 'Catwoman'
Josh Hartnett gates candid about becoming a 'hardcore Swiftie'
Josh Hartnett gates candid about becoming a 'hardcore Swiftie'
Prince William's fights with King Charles over Prince Geroge exposed
Prince William's fights with King Charles over Prince Geroge exposed