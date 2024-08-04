Simon Cowell rejects Amanda Holden's appeal: Report

Amanda Holden reportedly needs Simon Cowell to help her with new music launch.



An insider recently shared with Closer Magazine, “A couple of years ago Amanda told everyone, including Simon, that she wasn’t going to make another album.”

They also added, “But the word is that her husband, Chris Hughes, may have talked her into it.”

“Chris is still in the music business as a producer, so he is in the right place to help her – but Amanda would rather have Simon’s help,” the claimed and noted, “Simon gave Amanda a helping hand when she wanted to make her first album back in 2020, and it went to No.4 in the UK charts.”

The source also explained, “Now, she is wanting to do another album to rival the likes of Adele.”

“But Simon has said he’s too busy to help – given he is up to his eyes looking for the next One Direction,” they continued.

“The truth is, Simon would rather work with boybands. Amanda’s said she’s beginning to realise that if she wants to make another record, she’ll have to do it without him,” the source also remarked before concluding.