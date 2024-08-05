Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘faux-royal’ tour slap in face to King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's forthcoming ‘faux-royal’ trip is being dubbed as ‘offensive and disrespectful’ towards King Charles as the duo has not sought Royal family’s approval.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon be travelling to Colombia on an unofficial tour, the news of which has left many members and supporters of the royal family upset.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, a former courtier said, “I’m afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the king and for very long-established ways of doing things.”

They went on to add that the royal tours have always been about “diplomacy, building bridges and reinforcing friendships on behalf of Britain.”

“This tour may well have the noblest intentions,” they continued, “but it is clearly not being carried out on behalf of Britain, and yet they still basically portray themselves as British royals.”

“It shows you exactly why the royals want these two kept as far away as possible,” the insider added.

The publication also shared how the foreign tours being carried out by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, is a slap in the face of King Charles.

Not only the unofficial trips are “disruptive” for royal planners, but the idea of not “running their plans past the palace is the stuff of true nightmares for the king’s aides,” the publication shared.