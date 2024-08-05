Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s anti-cyberbullying efforts slammed as ‘hypocritical’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received scathing criticism over their new anti-cyberbullying initiative, the Parents' Network, as expert recalled their past bullying behavior.



Speaking on Sky News Australia, TalkTV producer Samara Gill slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while referring to reports of Meghan making Kate Middleton cry and allegedly bullying palace staff.

“I'm not going to take bullying advice, and cyberbullying advice from someone like Meghan Markle and Harry, who have an absolutely shambolic record," Gill said.



“We're talking about someone who made Kate Middleton cry very famously,” she added, referring to reports that Meghan told Kate she had ‘baby brain’ after making her cry on her wedding.

The expert continued: “After her bridezilla moment at the palace when she was getting married, they had to do a formal investigation into some of the behaviour that she had exhibited while she was preparing to get married because she had literally made staff (cry) who (had) worked with the Queen for 30 years - she brought them to tears.”

She also mentioned Harry's memoir, Spare, which "aired out every piece of dirty laundry" of the royal family while dragging him over his ‘hypocrisy.’

“(He) dragged them through the mud for things that happened behind closed doors, it's just ridiculous that they're now coming and saying that they're some sort of bastion of anti-bullying when their record shows that they are completely, completely not the people to be lecturing us on this.”