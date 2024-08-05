John Cena recalls meeting famous Indian actor: 'I was awestruck'

John Cena recalled how he was awestruck when he met Shah Rukh Khan at the star-studded Indian billionaire’s wedding.



The WWE superstar turned Hollywood actor in an interview with ANI recalled how he met King Khan, who became his ‘beyond inspiration' at an extravagant Ambani affair.

For the Hollywood star, meeting the Bollywood actor was an emotional moment for him and called Khan 'amazing, kind and sharing'.

He was quoted telling the publication, “It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person's hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did."

He expressed the whole experience as a huge star moment for him, "It really was wonderful. It was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic.”

Cena also shared that during their conversation, Khan even did a 'Ted Talk' that found him at the right time in his life.

He mentioned that the Indian actor motivated him and helped him 'recognise all the jackpots that he has been given and been grateful and worked hard'.

He even praised the actor in his tweet just after meeting him at the wedding last month.

In his tweet, posted on July 13, Cena shared a photo with King Khan, and revealed how he admires the actor so much.

His interview comes after his announcement of retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).