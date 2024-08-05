Ben Affleck declared 'rude' by Sarah Ferguson after 'worst interview ever'

Ben Affleck declared to be least favourite by ABC reporter Sarah Ferguson.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Ferguson talked about her March 2023 interview with Affleck and his co-star Chris Tucker.

At that time, the Batman actor was promoting his film Air, which he directed.

However, Ferguson noted that Affleck looked disinterested which was so apparent that only four of her questions made it into the final broadcast.

She said, "He was just rude, not interested, going through the motions."

Ferguson recounted how Affleck responded to questions about the film’s evolution, stating that he didn't want to focus on the story from a narrow perspective.

This comes amid reports suggesting that Affleck may be finalizing divorce with Jennifer Lopez.

The couple has been out of the public eye for months, with rumours intensifying when Affleck purchased a new $20.5 million home in Pacific Palisades, which has been dubbed a "bachelor pad."