Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wings in international waters causes uproar

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Cambodia has sparked some retaliation from experts, as they fear it looks too much like a royal tour.

A conversation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming trip to Cambodia has sparked widespread commentary among royal experts who b this is a planned means of over shadowing the Firm.

Everything has been referenced by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She touched base on all of this in her piece for News.com.au.

In that piece the expert explained that if “add up the Duke and Duchess’ three trips so far this year, and what you have are Harry and Meghan really spreading their wings, flexing their international muscles and some other trite sayings.”

But with this “the problem for the Palace is, when the duke and duchess stroll along a red carpet hand-in- eternal-hand in a far flung locale while demonstrating an admirable grasp of local culture as People and Getty” they appear to be represent the Crown even though they ‘no longer’ do so.

As per Ms Elser, “in Abuja and Lagos in May, the template that the Sussexes followed – schoolchildren, a military welcome, visiting wounded service people in hospital”.

For those unversed, this “is largely the same one that the royal family has been trotting out since the dawn of the rotary phone.”

And so “for that reason it requires squinting particularly hard to discern the difference between these sorts of events and legitimate on-the-Palace-books ones,” when the Sussexes zip around to countries.