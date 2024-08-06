 
Geo News

King Charles walking in mud and sludge because of Prince Harry

King Charles has just been warned about for his walk into very muddy waters

By
Web Desk
|

August 06, 2024

King Charles walking in mud and sludge because of Prince Harry
King Charles walking in mud and sludge because of Prince Harry

King Charles is starting to walk into very muddy waters and the culprits are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A former staffer privy to the inner workings and feelings of the Firm and its monarch has just stepped forward with admissions regarding the Sussexes.

According to the findings they admitted to The Daily Beast, “Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy.”

And “they are about promoting the UK and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government.”

but “Harry and Meghan have different priorities because they are no longer working royals”, so “if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters.”

She also pointed out the stark differences between the royals and the Sussexes by adding, “The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus – and themselves,” and “that’s not what royal tours are about.”

Travis Kelce addresses engagement rumors with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce addresses engagement rumors with Taylor Swift
Duchess Sophie gets emotional as Britain break world record to win Olympic Gold video
Duchess Sophie gets emotional as Britain break world record to win Olympic Gold
'Deadpool 3' director weighs in on Henry Cavill cameo
'Deadpool 3' director weighs in on Henry Cavill cameo
How did Meghan Markle celebrate her 43rd birthday?
How did Meghan Markle celebrate her 43rd birthday?
Elliot Page glows at premiere of The Umbrella Academy's season 4 video
Elliot Page glows at premiere of The Umbrella Academy's season 4
‘Concerned' Prince Harry unable to find way to King Charles video
‘Concerned' Prince Harry unable to find way to King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wings in international waters causes uproar
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wings in international waters causes uproar
‘House of the Dragon' creator drops major update about upcoming season
‘House of the Dragon' creator drops major update about upcoming season