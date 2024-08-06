King Charles walking in mud and sludge because of Prince Harry

King Charles is starting to walk into very muddy waters and the culprits are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A former staffer privy to the inner workings and feelings of the Firm and its monarch has just stepped forward with admissions regarding the Sussexes.

According to the findings they admitted to The Daily Beast, “Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy.”

And “they are about promoting the UK and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government.”

but “Harry and Meghan have different priorities because they are no longer working royals”, so “if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters.”

She also pointed out the stark differences between the royals and the Sussexes by adding, “The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus – and themselves,” and “that’s not what royal tours are about.”