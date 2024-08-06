Jenna Ortega admits learning hard lesson from 'Wednesday' row

In the social media age, any comment could rile up anyone this is how Jenna Ortega says, she learned her lessons after her comments about the writers of Wednesday ignited a firestorm.



During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star said, “I probably could have used my words better in describing all of that. I think, oftentimes, I’m such a rambler. I think it was hard because I felt like had I represented the situation better, it probably would’ve been received better.”

She continued, "Everything that I said felt so magnified … It felt almost dystopian to me,” adding, “I felt like a caricature of myself.”

Taking a lesson from her controversy, the 21-year-old said, “You’re never going to please everybody, and as someone who naturally was a people pleaser, that was really hard for me to understand. Some people just may not like you … and that’s entirely fine.”

Jenna stirred controversy in her appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast in March 2023 that often scripts Wednesday did not make sense to her from a character perspective, and she admitted to changing dialogues without the writes' nod.

Her comments stoked anger in the writers' community after many hit out at her during their strike against the studios. “Without writers, Jenna Ortega will have nothing to punch up!" some said referring to her.