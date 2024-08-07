Meghan Markle launches ‘side eye' as Prince Harry oversteps

Meghan Markle seemingly gave a side eye to Prince Harry during an unexpected interruption amid recent interview.



Speaking to Jane Pauley for CBS, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched upon their new venture titled The Parent Network, where young kids and their parents are given guidance over cyber bullying.

The shocking gesture from Meghan came mid interview when Pauley remarked: "Well, you hope that when your children ask for help, someone, you know, is there to give it."

Harry then intruded, “if you know how to help” before he got a quick side eye from Meghan.

Hawk-eyed fans on X then commented: "Catch that quick side eye Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry when he interrupts.”

Another added: "Holy S*** ... that's frightening."

A third agreed: "Wonder what she's worried about. She looks extremely tense."

Meanwhile, expert Richard Fitzwilliams notes the interview with CBS has come at the right time.

"This was aimed at an American audience and will have gone down well. [...] Her programme about entertaining and cookery for Netflix is reportedly ready and her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is gradually being launched. This CBS interview will be seen as a positive and a boost for Archewell, their charitable foundation.