Queen Camilla releases her first statement after Meghan Markle, Harry's interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped the new interview on an American TV channel

August 07, 2024

Queen Camilla has issued her first public statement after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest interview with an American TV channel.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, Camilla shared photos of British players from Olympics 2024 and congratulated Team GB.

She said, “As Patron of the @BritEquestrian Federation, I – along with our entire country – could not be prouder of every member of Team GB for your tremendous tally of medals at the Paris 2024 Games.

“I am full of admiration for your skill, passion and determination and I send my warmest congratulations to you all. - Camilla R.”

Camilla’s statement came days after Meghan and Harry dropped new interview on an American TV channel.

They discussed cyberbullying and mental health awareness during their sit-down chat with Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan, along with their philanthropic organization, the Archewell Foundation, announced the launch of The Parents’ Network.

