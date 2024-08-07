BTS Suga makes a public apology for 'drunk driving' incident

BTS member Suga makes a public apology for 'drunk driving' incident

BTS member Suga has just written an apology as he admitted that he was drunk while driving the electric scooter incident.

According to ALLKPOP, the idol began at length by explaining how he ended up in the situation and how unaware he was regarding the traffic rules of an electric scooter.

It is pertinent to mention that according to his statement posted by his agency Bighit Music, Suga stated, “I feel deeply sorry and heavy to come to you with such a piece of disappointing news.”

In this regard, the BTS member recounted by saying, “After drinking at dinner last night, I tried to get back on an electric kickboard. I chose to take a kickboard back as I was nearby and I was not aware of the law regarding drunk driving on a kickboard and hence ended up violating the traffic law.”

Furthermore, as per the publication, he fell down alone while parking the kickboard at the front door of his house while a police personnel was nearby and he was issued with a license revocation and a fine. No one was injured and nothing was damaged because of the incident, as per Suga.

Additionally, the BTS member apologized everyone “who were hurt by his careless and wrong behavior,” as he promises to be more careful in the future.

According to the outlet, in South Korea, traffic rules for electric scooters are same to those for cars.

As far as Suga is concerned, he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as he entered the training center in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do in March 2023 to receive basic military training and is currently a social service worker.