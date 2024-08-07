Khaleda Zia urges protesters to set aside 'thirst for revenge' after release

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia waves to activists as she arrives for a rally in Dhaka in this file picture taken January 20, 2014. — Reuters

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia has expressed gratitude to the student protesters and people for ending the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina Wazed of Awami League, and urged them to put away their thirst for revenge.



In a phone call to The Daily Star, BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that she has also asked everyone to be patient.

"I saw her after a long time. She seemed sound in mind; however, she looked a little tired," said Fakhrul.

He added: "The BNP chairperson has received her passport. The government was making it difficult for her to access it for days. We are preparing to take her abroad for better treatment. However, her doctors here have not yet permitted her to fly. Nevertheless, they are monitoring her condition, and arrangements will be made as soon as we get their clearance.”

Fakhrul also mentioned that Khaleda's treatment location is yet to be determined.

When asked if Khaleda observed the recent political reformation, Fakhrul said she observed and knows the whole matter.

"She has thanked the students and people of this country for toppling the autocratic Awami League regime. She also urged all to be patient and remain calm," mentioned Fakhrul, adding that the people have to put aside their urge for revenge and unitedly concentrate on rebuilding this country.