 
Geo News

Biden ‘not confident' of peaceful transfer if Trump loses

He means it — all the stuff about ´if we lose there´ll be a bloodbath,´" said Biden

By
AFP
|

August 08, 2024

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington, US, April 28, 2021. — Reuters
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington, US, April 28, 2021. — Reuters
  • Trump warned of a "bloodbath" if he fails to win. 
  • Trump has falsely claimed he won the 2020 election against Biden.
  • "He means what he says," said Biden in an interview.

 US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is "not confident at all" there will be a peaceful transfer of power to Kamala Harris if Donald Trump loses November's election. 

"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," Biden said in an interview with CBS News when asked whether he thought there would be a peaceful transfer of power after the vote.

x.com

"He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it. All this stuff about if we lose there'd be a bloodbath," Biden added.

During a March campaign appearance in Ohio, Trump warned of a "bloodbath" if he fails win the election. At the time Trump was discussing the need to protect the US auto industry from overseas competition, and Trump later said he was referring to the auto industry when he used the term.

During a March campaign appearance in Ohio, Trump warned of a "bloodbath" if he fails win the election. At the time Trump was discussing the need to protect the US auto industry from overseas competition, and Trump later said he was referring to the auto industry when he used the term.

Trump has falsely claimed he won the 2020 election against Biden and was criminally charged in Washington, DC, and Georgia with illegally trying to overturn the results.

Biden dropped out of the campaign last month after fellow Democrats called for him to step aside following a poor debate performance against Trump that raised questions about the Democratic president's age and health.

Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, has since captured the Democratic nomination and is running against Trump.

Khaleda Zia urges protesters to set aside 'thirst for revenge' after release
Khaleda Zia urges protesters to set aside 'thirst for revenge' after release
German hotel collapse in Moselle wine valley kills two, traps several
German hotel collapse in Moselle wine valley kills two, traps several
WATCH: Virat Kohli lookalike at Bangladesh protest sends netizens into frenzy video
WATCH: Virat Kohli lookalike at Bangladesh protest sends netizens into frenzy
Chinese academic scholar convicted of spying on US activists for Beijing
Chinese academic scholar convicted of spying on US activists for Beijing
India plans to host Sheikh Hasina for 'as long as it takes': report
India plans to host Sheikh Hasina for 'as long as it takes': report
UK's Starmer guarantees safety for Muslims amid violent protests
UK's Starmer guarantees safety for Muslims amid violent protests
Indian defence analysts blame Pakistan, US, China for Hasina's removal
Indian defence analysts blame Pakistan, US, China for Hasina's removal
Lawyer says Manchester police struck Pakistani grandmother with taser during airport incident
Lawyer says Manchester police struck Pakistani grandmother with taser during airport incident