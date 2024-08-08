Angelina Jolie still numb as son Pax comes out of ICU, says source

Angelina Jolie is in a state of shock as her son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, comes out of the ICU.



The actress, who has remained by her son’s side for the past few weeks amid his recovery from an e-bike accident, is trying to be supportive.

Pax got out of the ICU on August 5 and an insider tells PEOPLE that he is "still recovering," at a hospital in LA.

"He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments. Still, he was very lucky," the source says. "It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet."

Speaking about actress, the source adds:"Angie was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident.”

They note that the other five kids "are supporting Pax as best as they can."

Meanwhile Pax is still sensitive from the accident and has "suffered complex trauma and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy."