 
Geo News

Family of France's 'Mr Titanic' sues OceanGate submersible operator

Attorney Tony Buzbee says lawsuit "alleges serious issues with Titan submersible"

By
AFP
|

August 08, 2024

French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet is pictured in this undated image. —AFP/ File
French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet is pictured in this undated image. —AFP/ File
  • Buzbee hopeful of getting answers on how this happened.
  • He alleges serious issues with the Titan submersible.
  • Shaffer says OceanGate CEO wasn’t forthcoming with crew.

WASHINGTON: The family of French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the operator of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic last year, killing him and four other people.

Nargeolet’s estate filed the wrongful death suit against OceanGate in the western US state of Washington, accusing the US-based company of gross negligence.

Nargeolet — known as "Mr Titanic" — as well as OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman died when the submersible, the Titan, failed during a June 18, 2023, expedition to the Titanic.

Tony Buzbee, one of the attorneys bringing the case, said the lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday with a court in Seattle, "alleges serious issues with the Titan submersible."

"We are hopeful that through this lawsuit we can get answers for the family as to exactly how this happened, who all were involved, and how those involved could allow this to happen," Buzbee said.

Matt Shaffer, another attorney for the Nargeolet family, said Rush, the OceanGate CEO and founder, "wasn’t forthcoming with the crew and passengers about the dangers he and others knew about but the passengers and crew did not".

OceanGate suspended operations two weeks after the tragedy.

The company charged $250,000 for a seat on its submersible, but previous concerns over its safety policies came to light after the implosion.

The victims were presumed to have died instantly when the Titan, about the size of an SUV automobile, imploded under the crushing pressure of the North Atlantic at a depth of more than two miles (nearly four kilometers).

A debris field was found 1,600 feet (500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic, which sits 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

The Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in 1912 during its maiden voyage from England to New York, with 2,224 passengers and crew on board. More than 1,500 people died.

It was found in 1985 and has become a lure for nautical experts and underwater tourists.

A US Coast Guard investigation into the implosion of the submersible is ongoing.

British police brace for fresh riots as Starmer promises swift action
British police brace for fresh riots as Starmer promises swift action
UK imams urge govt to address issue of Islamophobia amid riots
UK imams urge govt to address issue of Islamophobia amid riots
Bangladesh interim govt expected to be sworn in on Thursday
Bangladesh interim govt expected to be sworn in on Thursday
Khaleda Zia urges protesters to set aside 'thirst for revenge' after release
Khaleda Zia urges protesters to set aside 'thirst for revenge' after release
German hotel collapse in Moselle wine valley kills two, traps several
German hotel collapse in Moselle wine valley kills two, traps several
WATCH: Virat Kohli lookalike at Bangladesh protest sends netizens into frenzy video
WATCH: Virat Kohli lookalike at Bangladesh protest sends netizens into frenzy
Chinese academic scholar convicted of spying on US activists for Beijing
Chinese academic scholar convicted of spying on US activists for Beijing
India plans to host Sheikh Hasina for 'as long as it takes': report
India plans to host Sheikh Hasina for 'as long as it takes': report