Kim Kardashian spills 'tea' with revelations about her clothing brand

Kim Kardashian has some 'tea' while she showcases her clothing brand's new products

Web Desk
August 08, 2024

Kim Kardashian treats fans with two of her pictures on social media on Wednesday. 

The 43-year-old model, who is rumored to have “unfinished business” with ex-boyfriends, Pete Davidson, uploaded a pair of close up images in which she showcased her makeup.

In the picture, the mother to four was donning her gray pajamas while she took a sip from her teacup and her raven locks were arranged in a big pin curls as she held her mug and a teaspoon.

In regards to the caption, Kardashian wrote, ”tea," to which one of the users, Leah Kateb replied, "still need to spill mine to you."

Furthermore, Kim took it to Instagram later in order to share a video in her latest shapewear product from SKIMS as she posed in a full-length mirror selfie while sporting a flesh-colored one piece.

While posting this picture, the SKIMS founder started the clip by saying, “Ok guys, this is our new shapewear,” while she had her hand and arm over her chest.

Kim continued by laughing, “I'm trying to do everything I can to cover. It’s really sheer. It's amazing. I wear this under sheer things and it gives that extra layer to hide cellulite and stuff and to kind of compress you a little bit.”

Moreover, Kim referred to her outfit as her “favorite shapewear.”

Additionally, at the bottom of the clip she wrote, “Simply Bare @skims shapewear just dropped.”

It is pertinent to mention that Skims is an American shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede, in July 2023

