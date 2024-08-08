 
Nina Dobrev shares health update after e-bike incident

Nina Dobrev gives an update on how she is healing from the May incident

August 08, 2024

Nina Dobrev has shared an update on her recovery from an e-bike accident that occurred in May.

In an interview with People magazine at the Shiseido Blue Project 4th Annual Beach Clean-Up event in Huntington Beach, California, on Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress shared she is fine now.

“I think I'm doing pretty well,” said Nina, revealing that her doctors “were pretty surprised” at how fast she was recovering.

“I'm a little ahead of schedule in terms of healing, but it is still a very long process,” she added.

The Vampire Diaries actress revealed that she fractured her tibial plateau and tore her ACL and meniscus while out for a bike ride, which landed her in the hospital.

“I didn't realize it meant nine months to a year of recovery. So I'm only on month, maybe three and a half now,” she said.

“So there's still a ways to go. And a lot of times at this point in the healing process, people get re-injured because they feel fine. And so they start doing normal things. So I have to kind of remind myself that I'm still healing and there's still a little bit of time to go,” the Love Hard alum continued.

