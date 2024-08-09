Jennifer Lopez stars in Ben Affleck produced biopic 'Unstoppable'

Jennifer Lopez is all set to return to the big screen with a new wrestling biopic Unstoppable.



On Thursday, August 8, Amazon MGM Studios revealed the first look of Lopez with her costars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, and Don Cheadle.

The biopic is produced by the Atlas star's estranged husband Ben Affleck.

Unstoppable is based on the real-life story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won an NCAA national championship in 2011.

In the first look image, Lopez who played the role of Judy, Roble’s mother, kisses the forehead of her on-screen son.

While Robles's character is played by Jerome who is known for his role in Moonlight.

Other images portray Peña as a wrestling coach of Robles named Bobby Williams plus Cheadle as another coach named Shawn Charles.

Moreover, the movie is helmed by director William Goldenberg and produced by Affleck and Matt Damon's production company Artists Equity.

It is pertinent to mention that Unstoppable marks Lopez's second collaboration with Affleck since their marriage in 2022.