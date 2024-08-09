Jennifer Lopez cut ties with friends opposing Ben Affleck reunion

The only ones in Jennifer Lopez’s inner circle who approved of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s inner circle wasn’t a huge fan of Ben Affleck even when things were still alright between them.



It turns out her circle never advocated for a Bennifer reunion but her longtime manager, Benny Medina, who had a vocal disdain for Affleck.

“The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood,” a source told Page Six.

Yet, Medina, the man behind making Lopez an A-lister celebrity, decided to stay mum about his disapproval this time— realising how Lopez had cut him off when she first got engaged to Affleck. She hired him back when she and Affleck broke off their engagement in 2004.



“His attitude was, ‘I’m gonna say nothing.’ [There] was no, ‘Good for you,’ but also, [he] wasn’t negative,” the source claimed.

“He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?” the source told us.

At least her longtime bestie Leah Remini, whom she met via her ex-husband Marc Anthony, did not hesitate to tell Lopez to think rationally.

A source previously told us that Remini had insisted that Lopez thinks about the reason she and Affleck broke up in the first place before mingling with Affleck again. Unfortunately for their friendship, Remini met the same fate as Medina.

Not only was she cut off, Remini was also not invited to the wedding, exactly what Medina saw coming the second time.



“Because he is selfish and not fully committed as a partner. J.Lo was so mad she cut off all ties,” they claimed. However, the two reconnected this year as Remini offered her support as Lopez felt 'humiliated' by Affleck's snub.

“No one, except [Lopez’s] mother, likes Ben Affleck. He’s a triple-A a******,” the outlet quoted a second source said.

“This was definitely not on her bingo card. She would’ve scratched someone’s eyes out if they told her [they’re] splitting up less than two years in.”

