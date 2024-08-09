 
Princess Eugenie shares emotional birthday message for sister Beatrice

Princess Eugenie has shared an emotional message for her elder sister Princess Beatrice to mark her 36th birthday.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter turned to Instagram and shared three new photos of her older sister.

Eugenie captioned the post: "Happy birthday dearest Beabea!!”

She continued, "What an inspiration you are. You've paved the way for your little sissy. Love you xx"

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Beatrice a very happy birthday.

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 36th birthday with her family.

The Princess of York was born on August 8, 1988 and is currently ninth in the Royal Family's line of succession.

She married to businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor.

