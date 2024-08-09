Third suspect detained over planned attack on Taylor Swift's Vienna gigs

Austrian authorities in Vienna have arrested a third suspect in connection with an alleged terror attack set to target Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert in the city this week.

The 18-year-old was detained on Thursday, said the country’s interior minister, Gerhard Karner. He revealed that the teenager was in touch with the mastermind of the terror attack, who was arrested earlier this week.

“He had been in contact with the main perpetrator, but is not directly connected to the attack plans,” the Austrian minister said on Friday.

“But, as was found out a few days ago, he took an oath of allegiance specifically to the IS on August 6,” he added.

Gerhard also assured that authorities are “taking decisive action against anyone who might be involved in terrorist activities or exhibits radical tendencies.”

For those unversed, Taylor was due to perform three concerts in Vienna at the Ernst Happel Stadium on August 8, 9, and 10. However, all the shows had been canceled after reports of terror attacks at the venue.