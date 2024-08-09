Photo: Dolly Parton heartbroken amid Miley, Billy Cyrus feud: Report

Dolly Parton is seemingly concerned for the Cyrus family after Billy’s irresponsible and scathing outburst.

Following Billy’s comment, it was reported that Billy Ray Cyrus is dead to his daughter Miley Cyrus, whom he called a “Devil’s skank” in a heated argument with estranged wife Firerose, per Daily Mail.

Recently, new updates regarding the new drama have been reported to In Touch Weekly and a source disclosed, “Miley is saying she never wants to lay eyes on her dad again, the whole family is completely divided,” adding, “it’s very sad.”

“A lot of people are extremely worried about how toxic this has gotten, especially Dolly, who is Miley’s godmother,” the insider noted.

“It breaks Dolly’s heart to see the Cyrus family so at odds, she loves them all. She’s aware of the awful things he’s been caught saying and it’s shocking and apparent to her and everyone else in Billy Ray’s world,” they added.

“He needs to take some responsibility and stop lashing out and blaming those around him for his issues,” the source also claimed.

The source continued to mention, “Anger management seems the first step but not before a groveling apology to those he’s offended.”

Wrapping up the discussion, the insider maintained, “Billy Ray has a lot of work to do if he’s to get any face time with Dolly again soon, if ever.”