Katy Perry performing at famous award show?

Katy Perry is reportedly engaged in talks to perform at one of the famous music awards.



The 39-year-old singer is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

A tipster told the publication that the Roar singer ‘is deep in talks to make her big return to the VMAs stage’.

Regarding this, details are still being ironed out, however, 'she’s a huge star and bosses are determined to lock in the deal, as per the source.

“The last time Katy performed on the show was in 2019, so it is set to be a huge moment. She’s already been travelling the world to promote her new single but next month is set to be even busier for her."

“Katy is one of the world’s biggest pop superstars and this new record and a performance at the VMAs would cement that.”

If the news is confirmed then the Dark House singer will perform at the MTV VMAs at the UBS Arena in New York, on September 10.

The award function will take place few days before the singer will release her much anticipated album 143.

Katy earlier revealed that her upcoming album will consist of 11 songs which features Lifetimes as well as the project's lead single, Woman's World.

Other song titles include Wonder, Nirvana, I'm His He's Mine, All the Love, Truth and Crush.