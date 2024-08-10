Kris Jenner treats fans with birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Turns 27 as Kris Jenner treats fans with birthday tribute

Kris Jenner celebrates Kylie turning 27, while leading a birthday tribute on social media.

The media personality listed her daughter's “amazing” attributes along with a carousel consisting of sweet throwback snaps.

It is worth mentioning that the followers were treated to candid pictures of the birthday girl throughout these years as she posed with her mother and elder sister, Kendall.

Kris shared pictures of Kylie's childhood along with the Kylie Cosmetics founder cuddling with her kids, daughter Stormi and two-year-old son Aire, while declaring her as “the most incredible mommy.”

In regards to this, Kris Jenner wrote in caption, “Happy birthday to my beautiful baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!!! I fell in love with you the moment we met… it was love at first sight!”



Furthermore, the mother of six admitted in caption, “I am so incredibly proud of you and thank God for you every single day. You are the most incredible mommy and I love watching you with your kids each and every day.”

While praising Kylie on her birthday, Kris continued by calling her “kind, gentle, calm, smart, creative, funny, compassionate, thoughtful, loving, generous, sensitive and strong.”

In this regard, Kris also stated that Kylie has taught her something “new everyday about love, life and resilience,” while she feels “incredibly blessed” to be her mommy.

It is pertinent to mention that besides Kylie and Kendall who shares with Caitlyn Jenner, Kris also shares Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Robert Jr, with late former husband Robert Kardashian.