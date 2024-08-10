Jamie Lee Curtis gets candid about her love for 'creativity'

Jamie Lee Curtis just revealed the element that keeps her going!

In the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, the 65-year-old actress opened up about how she keeps her creative element intact, speaking about how her life’s aim is to not let her creativity die away.

"If you’re a creative person, the tragedy is creativity dies with you if you don’t let it out," Curtis stated, adding, "For me, I wake up turned on by creativity every day. I wake up like this every day. There’s not a day in my life where I wake up going, like, 'Ugh.'"

The Halloween Ends star also detailed how she is “owning” the stage she is at in her life. Lee Curtis added, "All of a sudden, I’m a b**** boss — and I like it."

According to the Academy Award winning actress, being in charge of her creative process and career is a rather unique experience.

"I am now getting to produce things, and then one of these things will end up on a screen, and you will get to see my name, and it will say, 'Produced by Jamie Lee Curtis,'” she concluded.