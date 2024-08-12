UK govt welcomes 'de-escalation' of street violence, remains on 'high alert'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer looks on at the Metropolitan Police Command and Control Special Operations Room at Lambeth Police Headquarters in London, Britain August 9, 2024. — Reuters

LONDON: The UK government welcomed Monday the "de-escalation" of disorder and rioting in English towns and cities following a knife attack that killed three children, but insisted officials remain on "high alert".



"We welcome that there has been a de-escalation this weekend. But we're certainly not complacent and remain on high alert," a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said.

On Thursday, Starmer vowed to maintain intensive efforts to stop further far-right riots in English towns and cities, as more people were convicted for their roles in the unrest.

He chaired another emergency meeting of senior ministers and police leaders later Thursday to plan for potential trouble in "the coming days", with top police chief Gavin Stephens warning that those "intent on violence and destruction have not gone away".

Moreover, the British police remained on alert on Thursday after a heavy security presence, rapid arrests and displays of unity by people across Britain on Wednesday prevented a repeat of widespread rioting involving racist attacks targeting Muslims and migrants.

After police deployed in force and thousands of anti-racism protesters took to the streets on Wednesday evening, threats of widespread gatherings by far-right anti-immigration groups did not materialise.

Starmer credited "police deployed in numbers in the right places, giving reassurance to communities" with helping to ease the unrest overnight.

Wednesday evening turned out to be largely peaceful.

Instead of the far-right gatherings at dozens of sites linked to immigrant support services for which police had been preparing, thousands of anti-racism and anti-fascism protesters staged peaceful demonstrations.

They massed in cities including London, Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Newcastle.

"Whose streets? Our streets!" thousands chanted in Walthamstow, northeast London, where hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters joined the rally under a heavy police presence.

In a post on X, London Mayor Sadiq Khan thanked "thousands of Londoners who came out to stand up against racism last night", as well as the "heroic police force working to keep Londoners safe".

The riots flared after three girls — aged nine, seven and six — were killed and five more children critically injured during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England.

False online reports had suggested that the suspect was an illegal immigrant and a Muslim.

The suspect was later identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, born in Wales. UK media report that his parents are from Rwanda, which is overwhelmingly Christian.