Taylor Swift fans receive warning against 'Tay-gating' ahead of Wembley shows

Taylor Swift fans were informed to avoid standing outside of Wembley if they are 'non-ticket holders'

August 12, 2024

Taylor Swift fans just received a stern heads-up!

In an official announcement by Wembley Stadium and its team, the fans of the Lover crooner who come to stadiums to witness the sensational Eras Tour concerts from outside without purchasing a ticket, also known as Tay-gating, have been warned that they cannot stand outside the upcoming concerts in London.

One of the most famous events of this tradition was witnessed at Swift’s second Munich show, last month where approximately 45,000 fans gathered on the hills outside the German Olympiastadon during the performance.

However, in the city of London at Wembley Stadium, Tay-gating has been banned ever since security for Swift’s concerts have been risen to an all-time high.

This stems from the three cancelled Eras Tour nights in Vienna due to an alleged ISIS-planned terror plot that was set to take place on one of the nights in the Austrian city.

“To support the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium. Non-ticket holders will be moved on,” the stadium’s Eras Tour-dedicated page read.

