King Charles imposes strict new rule for Balmoral gathering

King Charles and members of the Royal family have arrived at Balmoral for vacation

August 12, 2024

King Charles has imposed a strict new rule on the younger members of the Royal family attending the annual Balmoral gathering, a new report has revealed.

According to The Express, the monarch has put a ban on mobile phones and no one will be allowed to take photos of the family members to protect their privacy.

However, this rule would not apply to official royal social media accounts as they will be sharing “carefully vetted” photos for the Royal fans and followers.

Sharing more details on the matter, the insider said, "There has been a gentle reminder that social media posts and photos from family events are to be avoided."

"It's a private family holiday and due to extended members of the family joining this year, they are trying to keep everything as private as possible,” they added.

The source continued: "There are a lot of teenagers in attendance and there would be nothing worse than seeing a photo of King Charles trying to force a potato into his mouth on social media.

"Official social media accounts are a different story because those photographs are approved by the communications team before being uploaded."

