Trump to be interviewed by supporter Elon Musk on X

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seen at the Firing Room Four after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US May 30, 2020. — Reuters

Donald Trump will be interviewed Monday live on X by its billionaire owner Elon Musk — an influential supporter — as the Republican ex-president works to reignite online enthusiasm for his sagging White House campaign, AFP reported.



The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has emerged as a major voice in US politics but is accused of turning the platform formerly known as Twitter into a megaphone for right-wing conspiracy theories.

"This is unscripted with no limits on the subject matter, so it should be highly entertaining!" 53-year-old Musk, who has an estimated net worth of $235 billion, posted in a preview of the interview on Sunday.

Trump is struggling to pivot in the face of surging enthusiasm and strong polls for Kamala Harris since she took over from President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate.

Musk is one of the Democrats´ fiercest critics, leveraging his 194 million-strong following on X to assail liberal efforts to boost diversity and inclusion — what he calls the "woke mind virus" — and the White House´s handling of the southern border.

He frequently spreads far-right misinformation about undocumented immigrants and voter fraud.

The conversation is expected to be friendly as the previously rocky relationship between the tech tycoon and the Republican nominee has been transformed, tracking Musk´s rise to hero status among young men aligned with Trump´s views.

It is this audience, which does not watch rallies or tune in to conservative cable news, that Trump hopes to woo.

Trump, 78, began posting on X for the first time in more than a year on Monday and last week took part in an interview with internet influencer Adin Ross — who has been repeatedly banned from streaming site Twitch for policy violations.

´Greater responsibility´

Musk endorsed Trump last month, just minutes after the Republican narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a rally.

The two have not, however, always seen eye to eye.

The tech billionaire has been a US citizen for more than 20 years and has disclosed that he used to vote Democratic before turning against Biden, who is pro-union and did not invite the Tesla owner to a 2021 electric vehicle summit.

The company is facing multiple federal investigations, giving Musk common cause with Trump, who faces more than a dozen felony charges over his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

When Musk bought Twitter in 2022 he lifted the ban on the former president´s account. But he also endorsed Trump´s Republican rival, Ron DeSantis, hosting a glitch-ridden campaign launch on the platform.

He has since become increasingly focused on priorities shared with the Republican hard-right, voicing anger over the supposed censorship of conservatives and spreading inflammatory and false news stories about immigration.

Commenting on the recent riots in Britain, Musk claimed that "civil war is inevitable" and shared a false post about "detainment camps."

A new analysis from the Center for Countering Digital Hate shows that Musk´s false or misleading claims about the US elections have been viewed nearly 1.2 billion times on X.

The European Union, which is investigating X under laws requiring digital firms to properly police online content, wrote to Musk Monday to remind him of his legal duty to stop "harmful" material from spreading on the platform.

"With great audience comes greater responsibility," the bloc´s top digital official Thierry Breton posted on the platform, along with the letter laying out Musk´s obligations to combat illegal content and disinformation under EU law.

Musk mocked Breton, saying the official reminded him of a French character from the 1975 British comedy movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

He then responded again, this time with a meme based on the 2008 US comedy movie "Tropic Thunder" that carried an obscene message.