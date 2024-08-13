Rihanna gears up for major project after 8-year hiatus

Rihanna gears up with preparation of major project after 8 years hiatus

Rihanna is making headlines as she is said to be preparing for the release of her long-awaited and desired ninth studio album.

According to The Sun, the 36-year-old songstress’ fans have been asking her for new music ever since the release of her eighth studio album, Anti, in 2016 and they could also get a chance to catch her live, as she's reportedly set to headline the 2025 edition of the Glastonbury Festival in England.

Ever since her 8th album got released, the Diamonds hitmaker has largely focused on running and promoting her successful cosmetics and lingerie companies, as well as devoting time to her romance with the rapper A$AP Rocky.

In regards to her new album, Daily Mail reported, “It’s been a running joke how long Rihanna’s ninth album has taken to be released, but finally the wait is almost over.”

Furthermore, it has also been claimed by the publication that Rihanna had recorded songs featuring “loads of different people” in the past few years, including with collaborators Alesso and Diplo.

It is worth mentioning that the Umbrella hitmaker had allegedly flitted between multiple genres as she tried to craft her sound, though fans may never end up hearing her aborted experiments, as per the outlet.

In this regards, the source claimed, “She has gone from pop to reggae to hip hop and everything in between. But because she wants it to sound fresh, and because of where Rihanna is at in her life, practically everything was scrapped.”

Additionally, some of the songs had been “reworked” and for the final version of the album by Rihanna, however, the majority was “canned completely when she went back to the drawing board earlier this year.”

Moreover, a hopeful note has also been added by the outlet that “Rihanna has been back in the studio for a while now and things are finally coming together.”