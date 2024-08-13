 
Do royals need celebrity endorsement to retain interest of public?

Kate Middleton and Prince William's video features Snoop Dogg and David Beckham

August 13, 2024

Anti-monarchy group Republic chief Graham Smith has claimed that the royals need celebrity endorsement to retain the interest of the public.

Reacting to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s latest move, Smith claimed, “Again admitting that the royals need celebrity endorsement to retain the interest of the public.”

The Republic CEO was commenting on the Telegraph Royal Family’s tweet, which reads, “The Prince and Princess of Wales have collaborated with Snoop Dogg for a video congratulating Team GB on their Olympic achievements, as the Prince made a rare appearance with a beard.”

The future king and queen shared the video that also features Snoop Dogg, David Beckham and others on their social media handles to congratulate the Team GB.

They said, “Well done Team GB, what an incredible journey!

“Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!”

Kate Middleton and Prince William further said, “Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer.”

The video of Kate and Prince William has won the hearts of the royal fans on social media.

