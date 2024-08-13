Meghan Markle ruins Prince Harry’s plans for 40th birthday

Meghan Markle has become a hurdle in Prince Harry’s 40th birthday celebrations as she has refused him to throw a wild bash for his UK-based friends.



According to a report by Heat Magazine, the Duke of Sussex had hoped to mark the milestone birthday with his close pals but Meghan has vetoed the idea.

A source close to the couple has revealed that Meghan is concerned for their public image and has also cited security risks.

“Harry was very keen to go to the UK and party with his friends, and he still would if Meghan let him, but she’s saying absolutely not,” the insider said. “For one thing, it's a bad look for their brand.”

Sharing details of Meghan’s fear regarding his plans, the insider added, “They’re hoping to hang out with the crème of society, with the Hollywood and political elite, so the idea of him knocking shots and acting like a fool with his pals in Mykonos or wherever is just the worst possible idea.”

Instead, the California-based Royal couple will likely celebrate with a low-key gathering, prioritizing their family responsibilities over Harry's desire to relive his partying days.

However, the insider noted that the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet “hates to let his friends back in the UK down, he made a lot of promises to them and he knows they’re all looking forward to a big blow out.”

But he knows that it would be “hard” to “justify that kind of wild party animal behaviour at this stage of his life” as he knows that no matter how much he wants to “turn back the clock, those days are done.”

The insider further shared that Harry has realized his responsibilities along with the fact that even though he had fun before getting married, “he really wasn’t the best version of himself back then.”