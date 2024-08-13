 
King Charles laying out repercussions to Prince Harry

A move has just been made where repercussions have been laid out

August 13, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly starting to come to terms with the repercussions of doing things without collaboration from the Firm.

This observation has been shared by a former royal butler named Grant Harrold.

He spok on behalf of Slingo and said, “I think this could be one of the first steps in Meghan and Harry coming back to being working royals,” and “it will be good to know if this has been sanctioned by the Palace or if Harry had a conversation with his father asking if he can do this.”

Because “I just can’t see them doing it without some sort of approval because this would upset the monarchy if they do it off their own back and I think there could be repercussions if they haven't been given permission by the royal household.”

At the end of the day, Mr Harrold feels, “If they are going to carry out a royal tour then they are acting as working royals so this could be an indication of them stepping back into royal life.”

