'Blackpink' Lisa reveals her struggles with self expression

'Blackpink' Lisa reveals struggles in expressing herself

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently admitted she is not the type of person who is good at expressing her feelings and got candid about that.

During the Interview with ELLE, Lisa, who is a member of a famous K-pop girl group said, “To be honest, I’m not the type who’s really good at expressing my feelings. Lately, I feel more confident of what I think, and say it out loud."

She also added, “I think what I’ve learned from last time is me, myself, saying what I like and what I don’t like.”

“I think that’s the most important. Because if I say, ‘Ah, it’s okay,’ [people] don’t know - like, am I really okay with it? So I have to be able to say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Not in between.”

In the interview she highlighted the energy she shares with Blackpink as well and claimed, "When I’m onstage [with BLACKPINK], I share my energy with my members. If she gives 100, I’ll give 120. We can feel each other. And I love that energy."

Recently as Lisa just released her solo song, she was asked about continuing with her K-pop group and responded by saying, "Of course we’re continuing, for sure.”

It is pertinent to mention that only recently did the girl group have their contracts expire with YG.

Before concluding she also gushed and admitted, "We’re so proud of BLACKPINK, and I love BLACKPINK. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."