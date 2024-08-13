Security beefed up for Taylor Swift shows in London

Security is on high alert ahead of Taylor Swift’s London shows after the foiled terror plot in Vienna.



Despite this, the authorities on the ground have confidence a similar attack—which was thwarted—in her previous gig might not happen in her coming concerts.

Talking to USA Today, The London Metropolitan Police Department said, "There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London."

Nonetheless, the security was beefed up with Wembley Stadium—where the Grammy winner has to perform—put more security measures such as disallowing overnight camping and without a pass, fans will be "moved on."

"The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place," the spox for the police said. "As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review."

Last week, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said, "We’re going to carry on working closely with police, ensuring that the concerts can take place in London safety."