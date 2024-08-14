Over 1,000 arrested following UK disorder: police

An anti-immigration protester is detained by police officers, in Newcastle, Britain August 10, 2024. —Reuters

Riots started following death of three girls in stabbing.

Judiciary is moving through cases and handing down sentences.

At least 575 people have been charge.

UK police have arrested over 1,000 people in connection with riots that took place over the last two weeks in England, officials said on Tuesday.

"Forces across the country have now made more than 1,000 arrests in connection with the recent violent disorder," the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said on X.

At least 575 people have been charged, as courts continue to deal with those involved in the disorder, which occurred across dozens of towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland following the death of three girls in a stabbing on July 29.

Far-right riots took place after misinformation spread about the identity of the alleged perpetrator of the knife attack, with multiple people being jailed for spreading hate online in recent days.

The United Kingdom’s judiciary is swiftly moving through court cases and handing down lengthy sentences after the disorder calmed down ahead of the weekend, and the government vowed to crack down on those involved.

Among those appearing in court on Tuesday was a 13-year-old girl who admitted to threatening unlawful violence outside an asylum seeker accommodation in Aldershot in the south.

One man, John Honey, pleaded guilty to helping attack a car with three Romanian men in it and assaulting police during riots in Hull, northeast England.

Honey also admitted to three charges of burglary after participating in the looting of several stores.