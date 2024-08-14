 
Justin Baldoni breaks silence over rift with cast of 'It Ends With Us'

The actor admitted that ‘friction’ usually occurs while making a film

August 14, 2024

Justin Baldoni breaks silence over rift with cast of 'It Ends With Us'

Justin Baldoni hinted at tensions behind the scenes of his hit film It Ends With Us.

in a recent interview with ELLE UK, the 40-year-old actor-director called Blake Lively a ‘powerhouse’ to work with.

During the interview, he also addressed the rumors of drama with the cast of his new film and said "friction" on set makes a better final product.

“There are all these things that happen every day on set, there’s always friction that happens when you make a movie like this," he told the outlet.

Baldoni went on t say, "Then at the end of the day, it’s that friction, I believe, that creates the beautiful art. Everything in life needs friction to grow."

It is pertinent to mention that speculation of behind-the-scenes drama began when Lively and Baldoni kept themselves apart throughout the film's press tour and they did not even pose together.

Moreover, the revelation that Lively, author Collen Hoover and costar Jenny Slate do not follow Baldoni on social media further fueled the speculations.

Elsewhere in the interview he added, "We created something so beautiful and so magical, and it was hard, and it was worth it at the same time. And I grew so much as both a filmmaker, an actor and as a person throughout this experience."

