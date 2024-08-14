 
Michael Bolton responds to unexpected police presence at his residence

Michael Bolton addresses reports of 'several police cars' being seen at his home

August 14, 2024

Michael Bolton has reassured his fans that “all is good” following several police cars were spotted at his Connecticut home on Tuesday, August 13.

The singer’s fans grew worried after someone revealed on X that “Something with several police cars is happening at Michael Bolton's house here in Westport CT. I hope he is all right.”

Within just a few hours, Michael himself responded, "All is good!! Just prepping for a small landscape project. Thanks for checking!"

In January, the 71-year-old crooner shared that he was recuperating from surgery that removed a brain tumor.

"Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," he wrote on his Facebook account at that time. "I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

"For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring," Michael explained.

"It is always the hardest thing to postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” the To Love Somebody hitmaker added.

