European Film Awards 2024 unveils first contenders

European Film Awards 2024 has unveiled the first line-ups of film that have been selected its nominations.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the selection was announced on Wednesday in which the EFA has selected the first 29 productions in the running for this year.

Among the line-ups, films such as Kinds of Kindness, Emilia Pérez, The Substance, Kneecap; and The Devil’s Bath have been selected as the initial films that members can consider for nominations.

By far the most commercially successful title in the selection is Italian dramedy There’s Still Tomorrow, which topped the local box office last year, selling more tickets in Italy than Barbie did globally.

As per the publication, the selection, picked by the EFA board, represents all 26 European countries, including members of the European Union and non-EU nations.

The board has put forward the titles to the 5,000 voting members of the European Academy as potential nominees for this year’s awards.

The second selection of titles will be announced in September.

The nominees for the 2024 European Film Awards will be announced on November 5.

The 37th European Film Awards will be held in Lucerne, Switzerland on December 7.